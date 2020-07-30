Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a Puzzle Adventure Game, Launches August 20 - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developer FuturLab announced the puzzle adventure game, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on August 20 for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99. Pre-orders are now available for Xbox One and PC.

"It’s been an honor to be trusted with the Peaky Blinders license," said FuturLab game director James Marsden. "Our team has created a game that reflects the heart of what makes the show compelling: Tommy Shelby’s ability to manipulate friends, family and foes in the pursuit of his master plan."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle adventure game based on the multi-award-winning BBC and Netflix TV show.

Welcome to Birmingham, during the aftermath of the Great War. Set right before the events of Season One, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family’s criminal gang. Follow the rise of Tommy as he successfully uncovers a sinister plot to put the family out of business, proving himself worthy of being the true mastermind of the Peaky Blinders.

Mastermind refers to Tommy’s ability to plan complex scenarios in his head. As the player, you get to exercise this power by taking control of key members of the Shelby family including Tommy, Arthur, Polly and more. Become the Mastermind as you freely reset and rewind each character’s path in order to tune all of their actions for perfect coordination.

Achieve the highest mission rating by strategically utilizing characters and stealth to solve increasingly complex puzzles with optimum timing.

Key Features:

True to the TV Show – Take control of Tommy, Arthur, Polly, John, Ada and Finn as they navigate through familiar locations including The Garrison Tavern, Charlie Strong’s Yard, Shelby Parlour and more.

– Take control of Tommy, Arthur, Polly, John, Ada and Finn as they navigate through familiar locations including The Garrison Tavern, Charlie Strong’s Yard, Shelby Parlour and more. The Rise of Tommy – When a Peaky Blinder is implicated in the murder of a Chinese opium dealer, Tommy embarks on a mission to find out the truth, slowly growing into the true Peaky Blinders’ Mastermind.

– When a Peaky Blinder is implicated in the murder of a Chinese opium dealer, Tommy embarks on a mission to find out the truth, slowly growing into the true Peaky Blinders’ Mastermind. Become the Mastermind – Exercise Tommy’s power to plan complex scenarios in his head, by taking control of each key member of the Shelby family and perform their actions in parallel.

– Exercise Tommy’s power to plan complex scenarios in his head, by taking control of each key member of the Shelby family and perform their actions in parallel. Manipulate Time – Each character’s actions are automatically logged in a timeline which you can freely reset, fast-forward and rewind, until the plan is perfectly adjusted.

– Each character’s actions are automatically logged in a timeline which you can freely reset, fast-forward and rewind, until the plan is perfectly adjusted. Stealth and Strategy – Each mission is an increasingly complex puzzle to be solved undetected and on time. Choose the right characters and abilities to coordinate and execute the optimum plan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles