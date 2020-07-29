New Super Luckys Tale Release Date Announced for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Developer Playful Corporation announced the 3D adventure platformer, New Super Lucky’s Tale, will launch for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on August 21. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in June 2019, while the original game, Super Lucky’s Tale, launched in 2017 for the Xbox One and PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Leap into adventure!

Join Lucky on his thrilling journey through the Book of Ages, a magical artifact that opens doors to amazing worlds. Meet new friends, explore exciting lands, and recover the missing pages from the evil sorcerer Jinx and his villainous family, the dreaded Kitty Litter.

Jump, burrow, and tail swipe your way to victory in this love letter to classic 3D platformers!

Key Features:

Featuring a huge variety of gameplay, from expansive 3D hubs, to story-based adventure levels, 2D side-scrolling challenges, rewarding mini-games, mind-bending puzzles, and thrilling boss battles.

Thousands of collectibles to gather, tons of rewarding secrets to discover, a cast of memorable characters, and an entire wardrobe of costumes for the stylish adventurer.

This is the 3D platforming adventure you’ve been looking for, designed to delight and challenge players of all ages and skill levels.

New Super Lucky's Tale is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Friday, August 21! pic.twitter.com/JRXrGGoO9X — New Super Lucky's Tale (@PlayfulLucky) July 29, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

