Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio have announced Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in Europe on October 22. It was originally released in 2004.

Here is an overview of the game:

Asterix and Obelix XXL Romastered will offer up to date graphics, an option to switch between the original game and the remastered visuals, two new game modes, new gameplay, new camera and some animations reworked from the ground up! Fans will be delighted to know that the original voices have been kept!

Story

Asterix and Obelix come back to their village after a great day hunting boars only to find their village in flames and their friends missing. By Toutatis! Romans have striked again! Our two heroes and their dog Idefix set off on their journey to find the missing villagers held as prisoners all around the world.

Fight thousands of Romans, explore the world—Gaul, Egypt, Greece, Rome—and face the greatest challenges in this long-awaited remaster!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles