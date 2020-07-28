New Fable Game List of Developers Includes Many Industry Veterans - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games during the Xbox Games Showcase last week announced Fable for Xbox Series X and PC. The last major entry in the action RPG series, Fable III, released a decade ago on the Xbox 360 and developer Lionhead Studios has since been shut down.

Developer Playground Games has taken up the mantle to develop the latest entry in the series, which is "a new beginning for the legendary franchise." The confirmed list of developers working on the Fable reboot includes many industry veterans.

Will Kennedy, who worked as a level designer on Grand Theft Auto V, is the chief designer on Fable. Lead designer for Ninja Theory’s Hellblade Juan Fernández de Simón and lead quest designer for the Borderlands games Hunter Wright have also joined the team.

Rocksteady's senior scriptwriter Kim MacAskill and many most of the Batman: Arkham Knight scriptwriting team are also working on the new Fable game.

The lead scriptwriter for Batman: Arkham Knight Martin Lancaster is the narrative director on the game and Rocksteady’s senior scriptwriter Craig Owens is a principal scriptwriter at Playground.

Two Ubisoft veterans have also joined the team. Adam Olsson, the lead environment artist for The Division 2, and Tom Isaksen, a senior character artist for the Ghost Recon series, are also working on character and environment art.

Microsoft acquired Playground Games in 2018, who was already working on the Forza Horizon series for the Xbox.

Thanks VideoGameChronicles.

