PS5 Shipments to Reach 120 Million in 5 Years, Double Xbox Series X, According to Report - News

/ 475 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony and Microsoft are hard at work getting their next generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, ready for launch this coming Holiday season. At this point we don't know the launch prices or launch date for either console.

The PlayStation 5 shipment figures are estimated to reach at least 120 million units in five years, according to sources of the backend supply chain in Taiwan who spoke with DigiTimes. That would be an average of 24 million units shipped per year.

The sources are saying this is roughly double the estimates for the Xbox Series X, which would put shipment figures of the Microsoft console around 60 million units.

It was reported recently Sony is now looking to produce and ship up to 10 million PS5 consoles by the end of 2020. Sony began manufacturing the PS5 in June and expects to have five million units produced by the end of June and another five million between October and December. A large amount of the consoles produced later this year would be for stock in early 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles