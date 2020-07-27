Project Athia is an Open-World Game, Says Square Enix President - News

The thrilling other-worldly adventure, Project Athia, was announced in June for the PlayStation 5 and PC by Square Enix and subsidiary Luminous Productions.

Square Enix president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda in an interview with Weekly Tokyo Keizai Plus announced the game will be open-world.

The game Project Athia (title tentative), which we will release for PS5, is an open-world style game in which users can freely move around the game world," said Matsuda. "PS5 dramatically improves video technology, such as with the implementation of light-reflecting ‘ray-tracing’ technology. Compared to what you see on PC, it is nearly identical.

"By utilizing these special traits, we’re able to create incredibly precise imagery. We still plan on developing well-balanced games tailored to a platform’s traits, including smartphone and cloud-based games, but we will never stop developing for high-end platforms such as PS5. Because these things are packed with the best technology."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.

