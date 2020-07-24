Halo Infinite Wraps Up the Forerunner Saga and Sets Up the Foundation for Future Storytelling - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase this week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign. It takes place after the event of Halo 5: Guardians, however, new players to the franchise won't need to play previous games in the franchise to understand the story.

Halo Infinite associate creative director Paul Crocker in an interview with IGN said Master Chief and the pilot are in the same spot as the player as they will need to uncover what happened.

"Chief and the Pilot are in exactly the same position as the player when the game starts," said Crocker. "They don’t know what’s happened. They’re learning what’s happening, together." The Xbox Games Showcase demo takes place around four hours into the campaign, which Crocker says is "several times larger than our last two campaigns put together."

Players will be fighting The Banished in Halo Infinite, who were the main antagonist in Halo Wars 2. Crocker said player don't need to play the RTS in order to understand who The Banished are. They don't want players to have to play other Halo games or read books in order to understand the story of the upcoming game.

"We don’t want a game where players have to do homework to enjoy this game," said Crocker. "Because they’re super cool and everyone likes them," he said when asked on why The Banished. "[343 Industries wanted] to have something that’s an evolution of the Covenant so you get some of the familiar, but something that’s different [too], and it comes together to feel fresh."

Halo Infinite will be wrapping up the events of the Forerunner Saga and will also be setting up a course for new stories to be told.

"It is the conclusion of events that have been set up in the past, but it is very forward-looking as well," Crocker said. "We want places to go and we want new mysteries."

343 Industries developers Chris Lee added, "It’s setting the foundation for future storytelling as well as tying some of those threads from the past. You don’t need to go through the whole franchise to learn and understand the fiction coming in, but if you do have that knowledge we want to reward that. You’ll see these [extended universe] elements and nostalgic moments. There have been a lot of goosebumps in the studio as we have [finished] different scenes and things that are in the game."

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles