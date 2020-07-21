Rocket League Going Free-to-Play Later This Summer - News

Developer Psyionix Studios announced Rocket League will go free-to-play later this summer.

The game will also release for PC on the Epic Games Store at the same time as it goes free-to-play. It will be identical to other versions of the game and feature cross-platform play, including between the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Anyone already own Rocket League on any platform will be able to continue playing the game with full support for future updates and features. The Steam version will no longer be available for download for new players, however, it will still receive updates.

Inventory already unlocked you will be able to keep once the game goes free-to-play. The game will also be adding cross-platform progression. You will be able to bring items, Rocket Pass progress, and your Competitive Rank to every platform the game is available on.

Anyone who has played Rocket League online before the launch of free-to-play will also be rewarded Legacy status, which includes the following content:

All Rocket League-branded downloadable content released before free-to-play

Rocket League-branded downloadable content released before free-to-play “Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League

Rocket League 200-plus Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

All users who have played Rocket League online before today’s announcement will also receive the Faded Cosmos Boost. Legacy rewards will be granted once the free-to-play version launches later this summer.

Rocket League is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

