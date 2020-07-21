Alba: a Wildlife Adventure Announced by ustwo games - News

Monument Valley developer ustwo games has announced Alba: a Wildlife Adventure for console, PC via Steam, iOS, MacOS, and tvOS. Exact consoles were not announced. It will launch this winter.

Alba: a Wildlife Adventure is a new tale from the creators of Monument Valley and Assemble with Care. When Alba visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island, she is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines. But when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it!

