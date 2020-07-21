I Am Dead is a Puzzle Adventure Game, Launches in September for Switch and PC - News

/ 146 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developers Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg announced the puzzle adventure game, I Am Dead, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in September.

View the gameplay walkthrough video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

I Am Dead is a charming puzzle adventure game from the creators of Hohokum and Wilmot’s Warehouse about exploring the afterlife.

Morris Lupton is the recently-deceased museum curator of the tiny island of Shelmerston who is reunited with the ghost of his dog Sparky, only to discover that a disaster is about to destroy his beloved island.

Together, they must uncover Shelmerston’s ancient mysteries, prevent the island’s volcano from erupting, and save the place they call home.

Morris and Sparky must unearth a number of Shelmerston’s lost and scattered ghosts. To find them, the duo must visit the places they spent time in, dive inside the memories of the people who knew them best, and learn the stories of their lives.

To help with their mission, Morris uses his newfound power that allows him to peer inside objects and people to reveal their contents and memories, like a supernatural X-Ray!

Along the way you will discover many stories about the history and folklore of Shelmerston, and its cast of curious inhabitants and visitors: tourist finches, the fishfolk, morlos, and the Legend of Aggi – the one who originally silenced the volcano…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles