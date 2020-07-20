Xbox Series X Will Have 'Most Diverse Collection of First-Party Games' Ever for Xbox, Says Phil Spencer - News

/ 487 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft will be holding its big Xbox Games Showcase this Thursday, July 23 with showcasing first-party and third-party games. A first look at the campaign for the Xbox Series X launch title, Halo Infinite, has been confirmed to be shown.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has stated the Xbox Series X will have the most diverse range of games from their first-party developers. He mentioned their upcoming games has a variety of art styles and vary in size from huge AAA titles to small titles.

"I don’t think we want a portfolio of any one kind of game," Spencer said. "We want a breadth of offerings in the portfolio, which is why we’ve been investing in such a diverse slate of games and studios over the last couple of years.

"And one thing I really noticed on the [July] 23rd show, as I’ve been sitting back and watching the narrative unfold, is it’s got to be the most diverse collection of first-party games that we’ve ever had, when I look at art style and size — I mean from some big, big, big teams and big, bombastic overtures to smaller, more bite-sized things — and I think that’s our strength."

Spencer said that Xbox Game Pass helps them develop a more varied lineup of games and are able to take more risks, because of the platform. There is less of a worry of selling enough copies of a game to turn a profit as Xbox Game Pass brings in a steady flow of income.

"We now have a platform that can really support us taking more creative risk," Spencer said. "I think absolutely there’s an opportunity for us to do that with more franchises, whether it’s ... kind of spinoff genres, or even revisiting things like Flight Sim, and bringing those back. They’re actually part of the same lens for us of, 'What is it in our portfolio that we have? And what ideas would we either like to go back and revisit or experiment with more?'"

"Game Pass really helps us do that, because you can look at something like [Gears Tactics], and say, 'Hey, could we make a turn-based strategy game out of Gears," continued Spencer. "What does the success metric look like for that?' Your normal process [is] some business people would go off and use Excel and tell you what the average selling number is for a PC turn-based strategy game. You say, 'OK, and we want to bring that to console.'

"So you kind of add those two numbers up and you evaluate it. But now we can say, ‘Well wait a minute, we have over 10 million subscribers in the subscription. How many of those people will play and get retained and be a part of the subscription?’ It really creates a different way for us to evaluate what games we go off and build, and allows us to do some things that frankly, we wouldn’t go do if we were just driven by the retail dynamics of the industry."

Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

Thanks Polygon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles