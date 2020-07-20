Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has a Performance Mode that Runs at 4K and 60 FPS - News

Developer Insomniac Games announced via Twitter Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have an optional Performance Mode that allows the game to run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

Swing through the city like never before on PS5 with an optional 4K / 60fps Performance Mode. #MilesMoralesPS5 #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/FhPEPLjnKL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2020

