Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has a Performance Mode that Runs at 4K and 60 FPS

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has a Performance Mode that Runs at 4K and 60 FPS - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 23 minutes ago / 158 Views

Developer Insomniac Games announced via Twitter Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have an optional Performance Mode that allows the game to run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

Signalstar
Signalstar (15 minutes ago)

What's the tradeoff?

  • +1
method114
method114 (13 minutes ago)

neglecting your family and friends to play spiderman?

  • +1
Otter
Otter (4 minutes ago)

You play with on the PS4 graphic settings ^_^

  • 0
ArchangelMadzz
ArchangelMadzz (1 minute ago)

If only there was a 1440p 60fps option

  • 0