Xbox Games Showcase is Going to be a 'Really Strong Show,' Says Geoff Keighley

Microsoft will be hosting an Xbox Games Showcase this coming Thursday, July 23. Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg last week stated the showcase will be around one hour in length and will be focused on just games.

The Xbox Games Showcase will start at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, however, there will be a Summer Game Fest pre-show starting an hour earlier at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST with Geoff Keighley. You will be able to watch the Xbox Games Showcaqse on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

Keighley in a Q&A live stream said the pre-show will include some new game announcements, trailers and more with a range of smaller titles to some bigger titles.

"The pre-show for Xbox will include some new game announcements and a bunch of trailers & content," says Keighley. "For some cool stuff that ranges from smaller titles to some really big games as well. You know, kinda maybe announced games, but have new content to show."

On the main show, Keighley says the Xbox team will have a "really strong show." They learned from the May third-party event and the upcoming event will be bigger and be tighter.

"I think Xbox is going to have a really strong show next week," he says. "They took all the notes in from May. They'll have a bigger and tighter show. And there is the pre-show which will kind of lead into that and have some games as well."

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

