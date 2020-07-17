Phil Spencer Wants to Bring xCloud to Every Screen That Someone Can Stream Games to - News

/ 572 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft announced this week their cloud gaming service, Project xCloud, will join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September at no additional cost.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with The Verge discussed his vision and goals for Project xCloud. Launching it as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just the start of it. With the cloud service Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play all of their Game Pass games on the go through their mobile devices.

"Over time we will continue to expand how we introduce streaming as part of the platform, and playing games that you own that aren’t part of the subscription," said Spencer. "For launch we’re putting it in Ultimate for no additional cost. We think it’s a good audience for us to start with, and it’s an audience that plays a lot of games."

"We want to bring xCloud, eventually, to every screen that someone can stream games to," he added. "Right now we’re just saying mobile. There are discussions going on and we’re working through things. We’ll talk more specifically about which mobile devices through August and the September launch.

"We want that trial to be as easy as it is in music and video today, where I can send you a track in Spotify today and you can stream it instantly. Over time, anywhere I see a game I should be able to give it a try."

Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles