Torchlight II Free on The Epic Game Store Until July 23

posted 4 hours ago

The current free game on The Epic Games Store is Runic Games' action RPG Torchlight II. The game will be free until July 23. After that the next two free games from July 23 to 30 will be Next Up Hero and Tacoma.

Here is an overview of Torchlight II:

Torchlight II is filled to the brim with randomized levels, enemies and loot. Capturing all the flavor and excitement of the original, Torchlight II expands the world and adds features players wanted most, including online and LAN multiplayer.

CHARACTERS

With four classes to choose from, you’ll have a variety of play styles at your fingertips. Each class can be played as either male or female, with customized cosmetic features and looks to make your hero stand out.

MULTIPLAYER

Play co-op with your friends via LAN or over the Internet for free. Our matchmaking service lets you connect and play games with people around the world.

OPEN WORLD

Explore the vast overworld and multiple hub towns of Vilderan. Fight through rain, snow, day and night. Level randomization ensures new layouts, paths, loot, and monsters every time you play.

NEW GAME PLUS

In New Game Plus, the game's not over until you say it is. Once you've beaten Torchlight II's primary campaign, you can start again with the same character for a significantly greater challenge. You'll keep all the skills, gold, and gear you worked so hard for!

PETS & FISHING

These popular features make their return in Torchlight II in improved form. More choices, better effects, and your pet will still make the run to town to sell your loot so you don’t have to.

MOD SUPPORT

Use GUTS, the Torchlight II editor, to create and share your work with the entire world! (Windows only)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

