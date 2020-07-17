Torchlight II Free on The Epic Game Store Until July 23 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 226 Views
The current free game on The Epic Games Store is Runic Games' action RPG Torchlight II. The game will be free until July 23. After that the next two free games from July 23 to 30 will be Next Up Hero and Tacoma.
Here is an overview of Torchlight II:
Torchlight II is filled to the brim with randomized levels, enemies and loot. Capturing all the flavor and excitement of the original, Torchlight II expands the world and adds features players wanted most, including online and LAN multiplayer.
