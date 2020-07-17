Kandagawa Jet Girls Launches in the West on August 25 - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Kandagawa Jet Girls will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on August 25 in North America, Europe and Australia.

Here is an overview of the game:

Jet racing is the sport of the future and the waterways of Tokyo host some of the most daring and skilled young athletes on their high-speed jet machines. Drivers, also known as ‘Jetters,’ pair up with a ‘Shooter’ armed with water weapons to blast away the competition. They must wow spectators if they want to win, building up their boost meter with spectacular aerial stunts while dodging obstacles and evading enemy attacks. Each team can be customized with various outfits, and players can get under the hood to tweak their jet machines’ parts to improve its capabilities and tweak its handling.

Pick from the seven two-girl teams, discovering each of their hopes and motivations for racing as you play through 64 episodes of lighthearted racing drama in single-player stories. Players can switch up the roles of Jetters and Shooters on each team throughout the story mode, and can pair up any two characters from any team to create their own dream team in free mode. The title features online multiplayer with support for up to four players.

Key Features:

Experience the journey of Jet Racers – Enjoy the story of Rin Namiki and her new-found team-mate Misa Aoi as they learn the thrills of what it means to be a Jet Racer in this harshly competitive world. Encounter new friends, make new rivals but most of all compete to be the best Jet Racer within Japan.

– Enjoy the story of Rin Namiki and her new-found team-mate Misa Aoi as they learn the thrills of what it means to be a Jet Racer in this harshly competitive world. Encounter new friends, make new rivals but most of all compete to be the best Jet Racer within Japan. Multiple Playable Characters – Seven teams, seven Jet Skis and fourteen different characters will be playable; with each Character and Jet Ski being interchangeable and selectable in offline and online gameplay modes. Choose your favourite characters and race to victory.

– Seven teams, seven Jet Skis and fourteen different characters will be playable; with each Character and Jet Ski being interchangeable and selectable in offline and online gameplay modes. Choose your favourite characters and race to victory. The Fun of Water Guns – SHOOTERS on each team can use one of many different water-based weapons including Dual Handguns, Gatling Gun, Sniper Rifle and Missile Launcher. Each weapon also has their own unique firing style and cool-down; so choose wisely.

– SHOOTERS on each team can use one of many different water-based weapons including Dual Handguns, Gatling Gun, Sniper Rifle and Missile Launcher. Each weapon also has their own unique firing style and cool-down; so choose wisely. In-Depth Customization – Dress up your character in more than 60 outfits, and customise the Jet Ski with over 50 machine parts, to express your passion for the sport and to gain the attention of your rivals.

– Dress up your character in more than 60 outfits, and customise the Jet Ski with over 50 machine parts, to express your passion for the sport and to gain the attention of your rivals. Mini-Games Galore – Trying to be the best at Jet Racing can be tiresome; so relax with four fun-filled mini-games that will help train the body and soul.

– Trying to be the best at Jet Racing can be tiresome; so relax with four fun-filled mini-games that will help train the body and soul. Ryobi and Ryona from Senran Kagura are Here – The infamous sisters Ryobi and Ryona will be included as playable characters in Kandagawa Jet Girls on the PlayStation 4.

