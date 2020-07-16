Microsoft Flight Simulator Physical Edition on PC Includes 10 Discs - News

/ 488 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio announced Aerosoft will be the official retail partner for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Aerosoft administrator Mathijs Kok in a forum post released some details on the PC physical release of the game.

Aerosoft announced the physical edition will include "10 (!) double-layer DVD’s and a printed manual in a spectacular box" and it is an "ideal way of entering the new age of flight simulation."

Here is an overview of the game:

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is specifically designed to celebrate flight simulation fans through a focus on the authenticity of flying and visually stunning environments. By revamping our tech, working in close collaboration with the community and pursuing the best partnerships across the industry, we intend to deliver the best-in-class flight simulation experience.

Key Features:

The world at your fingertips. Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Explore the world. Travel the world in amazing detail with over 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more.

Travel the world in amazing detail with over 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. Earn Your Wings. Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists.

Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists. Test Your Skill. Fly day or night with live real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lighting.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch for PC via the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass on August 18. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles