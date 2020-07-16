Microsoft Flight Simulator Physical Edition on PC Includes 10 Discs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 488 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio announced Aerosoft will be the official retail partner for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Aerosoft administrator Mathijs Kok in a forum post released some details on the PC physical release of the game.
Aerosoft announced the physical edition will include "10 (!) double-layer DVD’s and a printed manual in a spectacular box" and it is an "ideal way of entering the new age of flight simulation."
Here is an overview of the game:
Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is specifically designed to celebrate flight simulation fans through a focus on the authenticity of flying and visually stunning environments. By revamping our tech, working in close collaboration with the community and pursuing the best partnerships across the industry, we intend to deliver the best-in-class flight simulation experience.
Key Features:
- The world at your fingertips. Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator.
- Explore the world. Travel the world in amazing detail with over 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more.
- Earn Your Wings. Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists.
- Test Your Skill. Fly day or night with live real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lighting.
Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch for PC via the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass on August 18. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox.
Where is the option for a single quad layer BD or 2 double layers BD? But well it will be a good box for 10 discs =] at least it gets a physical edition.
I'd almost buy this just so I could own a game that comes on ten discs.
They still make discs for PC?
Yup cause at the time when blu Ray was starting out, getting a blu Ray drive was expe sive. Once blu Ray became the norm, people had steam, so no need to by disc for pc gaming
That just seems overly excessive. Why not just put it on 2 Dual layer blu rays or 4 regular blu rays if they were to put it on physical disc? Better yet just put it on a usb stick. Was there some contract that this game's physical release must be on DVDs? lol
Blu-Ray drives in modern PCs are about as common as cartridge slots in PS4s
Blu-Ray drives have never really picked up on PC, they came out when the PC was already moving towards digital content delivery. Most modern PCs don't even have any optical drive anymore, and even if a pre-build PC has one, in 99% of the cases it's just a DVD drive.
There's probably about 30 times as many PCs with a DVD drive than with a Blu-Ray drive, so it makes sense to ship the game on DVDs rather than Blu-rays. Be thankful they didn't just include a download code like most other publishers do instead on PC...
Agree Boffer, but they could still offer another option with BDs.
It would certainly have been nice if they did offer a BD version, but I guess that wouldn't have been worth the costs to do so.
Probably wouldn't, if it is already hard to see physical editions for PC with a disc, to see that for the least used format would be quite niche. But well FS is quite well know and liked, they could make a Collectors Edition for the BD or even have both DVD and BD (but only one license of course) since the media itself mean very little in cost).
Agreed, no PC has an optical drive these day but from what ive seen when they do have a drive now days its normally a blu ray drive. But I guess DVD is still cheaper and all blu ray drives can read DVDs anyways, it's possible its Microsoft's cheap way of producing physical copies of the game. I'd personally go with putting it on USB like how Microsoft's physical version of Windows 10 is on a USB stick, but I guess that'd be more expensive to produce?
*I retract my comment about mostly seeing blu ray drives on PC if there is an optical drive. They're not common on your everyday PC, DVD drives still are. Maybe moreso on the gaming PC? Either way, should just put it on a USB stick. I cant imagine the hassle of popping in 10 disc to install/play the game.
The cost to print a DVD and a BD probably are very similar, and certainly printing 2 dual layer BDs is less expensive than 10 dual layer DVD. It is most likely because of their research on what is currently used in PCs.
Also a 128Gb USB stick cost more than 10 DVDs to print.
