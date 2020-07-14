Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Headed to Google Stadia in Fall 2020 - News

Publisher Activision and developer FromSoftware announced Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will launch for Google Stadia in Fall 2020. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

View the Google Stadia announcement trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Carve your own path to vengeance in the award-winning action-adventure game from the creators of Dark Souls. Embark on a quest to regain your honor and fight vicious enemies in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was named 2019’s Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

