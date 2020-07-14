Outriders Launches for Google Stadia in 2021 - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly announced Outriders will launch for Google Stadia in 2021. The game will first launch in Holiday 2020 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"It is my pleasure to announce that Outriders will be available on Google Stadia," said People Can Fly CEO and studio head Sebastian Wojchiechowski. "One of the core concepts of Outriders is that you can play it your way, with a character progression system that allows for unrivalled creativity and flexibility. With the exciting and innovative Cloud technology of Google Stadia, you will be able to play your way, anywhere."

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Outriders is a co-op RPG shooter with brutal powers and intense action, deep RPG mechanics, and a compelling story set in a dark sci-fi world. Players will become an Outrider, a fallen pioneer from a forgotten past, reborn with devastating powers. Define your play style, level up your powers, and collect brutal guns and gear on an epic journey of survival.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles