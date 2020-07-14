LEGO NES Set Launches August 1 for $230 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 479 Views
Nintendo and LEGO have announced a new LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set for the 35th anniversary of the console. It will launch on August 1, 2020 for $229.99.
he LEGO NES set is recommended for those 18 and older and includes 2,646 pieces. In the set you can put together a NES console, a NES a controller, a Super Mario Bros. cartridge, and a retro looking TV with an image of Super Mario Bros.
The TV screen can be scrolled through a classic Mario level. The NES console even has a slot to put the LEGO Super Mario Bros. cartridge in.
You will be able to purchase the LEGO NES set on the official LEGO website here.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
WOW, Nintendo and Lego are going all in this year :) If you look here, it is like the cavern of Alibaba, this page alone is one of the best thing on the Internet right now: https://www.lego.com/en-ca/search?q=mario Already pre-ordered the starter kit but I cannot wait to receive it and then get all of the expansion. Take my MONEY!
A bit of plastic for a higher price than a Switch Lite. I'll never understand why these lego kits cost so much.
It's definintely expensive, but the costs are likely not in the plastic, but in the artists involved in the project, the manufacturing process to produce the unique parts for this design, and the rights to use the Mario property. Of course there's shipping and marketing and everything else, but of course at the end of the day they make a pretty penny.
- 0
$230? Woah. I guess I'm not dedicated enough... haha. It looks frakking neat tho.