LEGO NES Set Launches August 1 for $230

Nintendo and LEGO have announced a new LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set for the 35th anniversary of the console. It will launch on August 1, 2020 for $229.99.

he LEGO NES set is recommended for those 18 and older and includes 2,646 pieces. In the set you can put together a NES console, a NES a controller, a Super Mario Bros. cartridge, and a retro looking TV with an image of Super Mario Bros.

The TV screen can be scrolled through a classic Mario level. The NES console even has a slot to put the LEGO Super Mario Bros. cartridge in.

You will be able to purchase the LEGO NES set on the official LEGO website here.

