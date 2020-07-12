Assassin's Creed Valhalla Launches November 17, 'Coming Soon' to Xbox Series X and PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 434 Views
Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store and Uplay, and Stadia on November 17, and it will be coming soon to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
View the gameplay overview trailer below:
View 30 minutes of gameplay footage below:
Here is an overview of the game:
In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla.
Key Features:
- Write Your Viking Saga – Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory.
- Visceral Combat System – Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin’s Creed game.
- A Dark Age Open World – Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more.
- Lead Epic Raids – Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people.
- Grow Your Settlement – Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience.
- Mercenary Vikings – Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own raids.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Such a cheap ass looking Witcher clone. Assassins creed used to be something special and all it's own, nowa days it's just a becoming a weaker and weakery rip on thee best game ever. I was hoping they'd try something new or at least try and rip on something new, like go for a God of War close over the shoulder, semi open world rip but RIP to that and RIP to the franchise after Black Flag.
Excuse me, the one in early England was pretty decent. RIP to Ass Creed after that..
- 0
You may not like it, but in the end all that matters is this: After 10 AC games in a row (AC1-AC Syndicate) with pretty much exactly the same action-adventure, counter attack combat formula, the series was feeling pretty stale, and sales were down as a result, with Syndicate selling about half the copies that AC3 sold. Ubisoft knew they needed to radically change the formula or else the series would die a slow death. Witcher 3 had recently released in 2015 and was massively successful, winning Game of the Year and selling many copies. So Ubisoft decided to change Assassin's Creed into an RPG series, with combat based on Witcher 3, starting with 2017's AC Origins. It worked, sales increased from about 6m on Syndicate to 10m+ on Origins. Then Odyssey released, and was only the 3rd AC game ever to get nominated for Game of the Year at the Game Awards, and it too sold over 10m copies. The change in formula saved the series in both sales and reviews. I enjoyed the classic AC games too, but they're gone now and they're not coming back, aside from the remaster collections and such that Ubisoft has been releasing. Thankfully I loved Witcher 3 and thoroughly enjoyed both Origins and Odyssey as a result, and I'm sure I will enjoy Valhalla as well.
- +2
Surprised no one calls him out on the shit AI, never knew Wolves literally stand still. Also bizarre how the dude barely turns around, must be drunk. When can we have games not mass produced for the casuals? Looks stupid. worse than Odyssey to be honest.