Brawlhalla Coming to Mobile on August 6

Ubisoft announced the free-to-play platform fighting game, Brawlhalla, will be launching on mobile devices, iOS and Android, on August 6. Pre-registration is available now at the game’s official website.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

PLAY HOW YOU WANT - ONLINE, OFFLINE, CASUAL COMPETITIVE

Play locally with friends, try to get High Scores in single player, fight in chaotic Free-For-All online and offline, or making the climb from Placements to Platinum and Beyond on the ranked ladder. There’s a little something for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to unwind with friends, or if you’re aiming to carve your name into the pillars of the Brawlhalla Competitive Community. Play Brawlhalla however you want, whenever you want.

CHOOSE A LEGEND - BECOME A LEGEND

Over 40 Legends to choose from, each with unique move sets, signature abilities, stats, weapon combinations and flair to suit your personal play style. Master one, or learn them all. More legends continue to join the fight in an ever-expanding roster of those who fight for glory, honor, and bragging rights in the Brawlhalla arenas.

FREE TO PLAY - NO GIMMICKS

No Pay to Win. No Pay to Play. No hidden fees. No monthly costs. No pay walls. And it’s going to stay that way forever.

