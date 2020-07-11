Devolver Digital to Publish Olija, Launches for Switch and Steam - News

Devolver Digital announced hey will publish the Skeleton Crew-developed action adventure game, Olija, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The game was originally going to be published by Unties.

Olija is a game about Faraday’s quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands.

Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity.

Explore a mysterious and handcrafted world inspired by sailor’s legends and Asian fantasy.

Wield the Harpoon of legend and rethink movement through platforming, puzzle and combat.

Rescue fellow castaways and meet curious characters to learn more about Terraphage and the enigmatic Olija.

Beautiful melancholic soundtrack inspired by Flamenco, lo-fi and traditional Japanese music.

Craft magic hats!

