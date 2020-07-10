Crysis Remastered Still Launches for Switch on July 23 - News

Earlier this month developer Crytek announced it had delayed the release of Crysis Remastered by "a few weeks" from its previously planned July 23 release date.

Crytek has now announce via Twitter Crysis Remastered will still be launching for the Nintendo Switch on July 23. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game will launch "a few weeks" later.

Crysis Fans,



You may have seen our last update about the Crysis Remastered release, and we have good news for you:



We can confirm that Crysis will still be coming to Nintendo Switch on July 23rd!



Watch this space for further updates.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/W6W3DDypgv — Crysis (@Crysis) July 10, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around.

Suit Up: Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.

Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight. Adapt: In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments. Customize: A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien. Conquer: Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges—including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges—including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive. Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

What begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a North Korean island chain. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style. In the ever-changing environment, adapt tactics and gear to dominate your enemies, in an enormous sandbox world.

