Superhot: Mind Control Delete Launches Next Week - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Superhot Team announced Superhot: Mind Control Delete will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and Origin on July 16. The game has been in Steam Early Access since December 2017.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Greed won’t set you free. And yet you’re still here. You’re looking for more.

Fine. Suit yourself. You know this won’t have a happy ending.

You stand in the center of a firefight. A hail of slow motion bullets is inching slowly towards your face. You see bright red enemies frozen in place as they run towards you. Weapons in hand, they’re stepping over the shattered remains of the foes you just dispatched.

Everything is sharp, silent, and still. Light flickers in the red crystal shards coating the cold concrete floor around you. There’s a gun slowly turning in flight right in front of you. An enemy must have dropped it as their dying body exploded in a shower of brilliant red shrapnels.

You take a moment to consider. You’ve been here before. So many times. Maybe this time it will actually mean something.

You take a breath. You sidestep and dodge. Your hand reaches for the gun. Just like it has so many times before.

Everything explodes into action. You hope this time will be different.

Built on the foundations of Superhot and Superhot VR, Mind Control Delete continues to bring you more of Superhot‘s signature power fantasy.

Time moves only when you move. Enemies pour in from every direction. You are in complete control as you shoot, slice, and explode your way through dozens and dozens of increasingly challenging stages. The closer you get to the core, the more powerful you become. You amass an arsenal of skills and weapons. You uncover snippets of precious knowledge – of the meaning that you crave so much.

You shoot and slice. You move forward. You repeat. You repeat. You repeat. It becomes a ritual. It starts to mean something again.

The third game in the Superhot franchise—Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the world of Superhot, more story, more signature gameplay. Keep dancing the slow motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.

Key Features:

Much bigger than its predecessors.Mind Control Delete immerses you in its world for days of increasingly explosive slow motion combat.

than its predecessors.Mind Control Delete immerses you in its world for days of increasingly explosive slow motion combat. More mechanics at your disposal than ever before. Experiment with different play styles, different character builds, different ways to outsmart and dominate your enemies.

at your disposal than ever before. Experiment with different play styles, different character builds, different ways to outsmart and dominate your enemies. More power to accumulate as you progress through the game. Amass skills, hacks, special techniques to conquer waves of ever more dangerous enemies.

to accumulate as you progress through the game. Amass skills, hacks, special techniques to conquer waves of ever more dangerous enemies. More characters for you to control and for your enemies to throw at you. Test your arsenal of tricks and weapons against increasingly deadlier, smarter foes.

for you to control and for your enemies to throw at you. Test your arsenal of tricks and weapons against increasingly deadlier, smarter foes. More polish applied over nearly four years of development. MCD offers a more refined, sharper, flashier experience than any Superhot so far.

applied over nearly four years of development. MCD offers a more refined, sharper, flashier experience than any Superhot so far. More meaning?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles