Gears 5 Sees Return of Dom for Operation 4

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer The Coalition announced the Operation 4: Brothers in Arms for Gears 5 will release on July 14.

Operation 4 will feature the return of Dom, one of the most important characters in the original Gears of War Trilogy, who will be playable in multiplayer. No other information was provided.



Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and PC. It will also have Smart Delivery for the Xbox Series X with new enhancements.

