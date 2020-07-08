WWE 2K Battlegrounds Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Saber Interactive announced WWE 2K Battlegrounds will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia on September 18.

Featuring a roster of more than 70 WWE Superstars and Legends at launch, with additional Superstars to be released thereafter, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is now available for pre-order in digital formats and at participating retailers.

Developed by Saber Interactive, WWE 2K Battlegrounds offers explosive excitement in an approachable experience for everyone from passionate WWE fans to casual players, with several ways to play:

Exhibition: Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players;

Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players; Campaign: Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls—created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds—in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® and Paul Heyman;

Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls—created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds—in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® and Paul Heyman; King of the Battleground: Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all;

Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all; Online: Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches.

Eight unique Battlegrounds environments play a major role in the action, many of them featuring interactive elements adding to the mayhem alongside a variety of outrageous melee weapons players can use to pummel opponents. Soar from military helicopters, smash opponents with cars in an auto shop and toss them into the jaws of a hungry alligator in the swamp. Bombastic play-by-play is provided by WWE commentators Mauro Ranallo and Jerry “The King” Lawler to complete the mood.

Players can also customize their own arenas to give each brawl a personal touch and use the Superstar Creator to build their own, unique WWE Superstar with different body types and sizes, facial features, clothing, hair and fighting styles.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is designed to be easy to pick up and play, but challenging to master, with more advanced techniques to be learned and skills to be unlocked so players of all skill levels can enjoy the action. A roster of today’s biggest WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton—combined with Legends—including Andre the Giant, Undertaker, Mankind®, Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, Sgt. Slaughter, and many more, offers fan favorites for all generations of the WWE Universe to enjoy, with more unlockable Superstars to come via free updates in the future. Each Superstar utilizes one of five class styles, and each class style has its own combat moves, strengths and weaknesses. Choose from the Powerhouse, Technician, High-Flyer, Brawler and All-Rounder to find the style that works best for you. Arcade-style powerups, such as Flaming Fist, Ice Breath and Earthquake, are accompanied by colorful visual effects, offering extra excitement and an additional dimension of strategy that can quickly change the direction of a match.

