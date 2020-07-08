Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Launches in the West in Early 2021 - News

D3 Publisher announced it will release Earth Defense Force: World Brothers digitally for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in early 2021.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers will take on a completely different look from the rest of the Earth Defense Force series with its new voxel art style when it launches in North America and Europe in early 2021 on the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation®Store, respectively. D3 Publisher aims to deliver the ultimate Earth Defense Force game packed with a ton of content for new and returning Earth Defense Force fans. The popular third-person shooter series’ exciting debut in a brand-new market creates a fun, new appearance and gameplay experience for both Earth Defense Force fans and new players alike.

In a parallel universe where everything is in 3D voxel art, a new battlefield has taken stage in the Earth Defense Force series. Voxel Earth is falling apart into square pieces, breaking its blocky peace, as alien invaders in large motherships have caused a catastrophic rift in their massive attack. With the world in turmoil from an alien attack by enemies from the Earth Defense Force series, the player and the Earth Defense Force must rise to the occasion and save the day to restore a shattered Voxel Earth to one peace in Earth Defense Force: World Brothers.

Within this new universe of Earth Defense Force where everything is displayed in voxel art, an art form with 3D models constructed together from 3D cubes, players will be taking the fight to various voxel-formed landmark battlefields with inspirations from America, United Kingdom, Japan, Egypt, and more in the span of the war for survival. Players can expect access to a massive selection of memorable Earth Defense Force legendary soldier classes and weapons, ranging from the original numbered Earth Defense Force series all the way up to Earth Defense Force 5 along with the additional spin-off Earth Defense Force series of Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. On top of recruiting and utilizing all of the iconic Earth Defense Force soldier classes and weapons in the Earth Defense Force series, players can look forward to recruiting dozens of new characters to discover all over Voxel Earth as local Earth Defense Force members known as “Brothers” and “Sisters,” like the Cowboy Brother or Maid Sister, as some of the new recruits to enlist! There are over 100 new members for players to find in Earth Defense Force: World Brothers for endless combinations of skillsets, personalities, and abilities to best tackle the mission at hand.

Key Features:

Voxel World’s Earth Defense Force – Expect the world of Earth Defense Force in a whole new voxel art look with a family-friendly appeal, all filled with the same swarms of aliens and invaders for players to exterminate within the Earth Defense Force series.

– Expect the world of Earth Defense Force in a whole new voxel art look with a family-friendly appeal, all filled with the same swarms of aliens and invaders for players to exterminate within the Earth Defense Force series. Create Your Very Own Earth Defense Force – Each mission is tackled by a four-member team that players can mix and match between EDF members to maximize each of their abilities to lay waste on their enemies.

– Each mission is tackled by a four-member team that players can mix and match between EDF members to maximize each of their abilities to lay waste on their enemies. Historic Earth Defense Force Members Return – From the very first Earth Defense Force release in the numbered series all the way to the most recent Earth Defense Force 5 launch on top of the spin-off titles including Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, players can recruit legendary Earth Defense Force members and access the wide array of weaponry from a massive selection of the previous games to their teams in the new voxel form.

– From the very first Earth Defense Force release in the numbered series all the way to the most recent Earth Defense Force 5 launch on top of the spin-off titles including Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, players can recruit legendary Earth Defense Force members and access the wide array of weaponry from a massive selection of the previous games to their teams in the new voxel form. Historic Enemies of the Earth Defense Force Series Make a Comeback Too – Familiar Giant Land and Air Creatures alongside Alien War Machines that have invaded Earth and caused mass destruction countless times in all of the past Earth Defense Force series games are returning to invade in full, voxel form and force.

