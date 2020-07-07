PS5 State of Play for August to Features First and Third Party Announcements, According to Source - News

Microsoft confirmed yesterday the Xbox Series X July showcase that will featured first-party and third-party games will take place on July 23 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips has stated Sony plans to hold a PlayStation 5 State of Play sometime in August. With Microsoft following that up with a reveal for the long rumored Xbox Lockhart (likely called Xbox Series S).

Phillips in a response to a question on Twitter revealed the PS5 State of Play next month will feature first-party and third-party games that have yet to be announced.

Looking forward to Xbox! And a reminder PlayStation plans to fire back in a State of Play soon after... https://t.co/sG5p60JPWo — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) July 6, 2020

Sony has 1st and 3rd party stuff still to announce. Feels like it has quite smartly held some stuff back. — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) July 6, 2020

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

