Waifu Uncovered is a Shoot 'Em Up, Launches July 16 for Switch - News

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer One-Hand-Free Studios announced the shoot ’em up, Waifu Uncovered, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on July 16. The game can be pre-loaded starting July 9. The game first launched for PC via Steam on April 10, 2020.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Eight beautiful maidens are under threat of alien attack. Their lives and the fate of the world now rest in your hands. In this simple yet rewarding shoot’em up, take command of multiple ship types, each balanced for a different play style, and blast away clothing that’s been deeply infected by a deadly virus. Evade and destroy enemies as they feverishly work against you, team up in multiplayer or bravely battle alone, save the girl of your dreams and perhaps even unlock a convenient one-finger mode.

Key Features:

Meet eight female characters presented in high-quality hand-drawn style.

Undress your targets to save them from lethal infection!

Select different ships focused on speed, power or add-ons.

Take down enemies and bosses unique to each stage.

Play solo or team up with a friend for cooperative action.

Unlock more revealing content as you progress!

