Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Development Impacted by Coronavirus, But Not Hugely Affected - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview with The Guardian discussed how the development on the second installment of the remake has been affected by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The studio is still working remotely and the efficiency has dropped below 100 percent, however, there should not be a big impact on development in the long term, according to Kitase.

"I am pained and saddened to see so many people around the world suffering with the virus and even losing their lives," Kitase said. "When we set the release date for the game, nobody could have predicted a global pandemic like this, and the release of the game happening during this unprecedented situation has blindsided us.

"At this current time, the team are still making the next game via remote working. Our performance will temporarily drop below 100% efficiency because of this, but I do not think there should be a big impact in the long term. I sincerely hope that Final Fantasy VII Remake can provide those who are forced to endure the stress of living under lockdown a moment of relief and enjoyment in these trying times."

Final Fantasy VII Remake set a franchise record in the US with the biggest launch month in terms of units sold and revenue.

Square Enix is "pleased" with the sales for the game as the publisher was able to ship 3.5 million units in three days.

