Microsoft Interested in Acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, According to Report
Microsoft has shown interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, according to a report on The Information, who cited people familiar with the matter. Other interested video game companies includes Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard.
Warner Bros. parent company AT&T has not decided if it wants to sell the Warner Bros. gaming division. However, it is looking into it as a way to day down the $154 billion in debt.
This is the second time we have heard about AT&T looking to sell off its gaming division Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, however, it is the first time Microsoft has been mentioned.
Many of the games developed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are tied to intellectual properties owned by Warner Bros. A deal might involve a commercial licensing agreement, so the gaming division can keep using the Warner Bros.-owned IP. It would mean AT&T can earn revenue from those IP.
AT&T in 2018 acquired Time Warner for $109 billion, which included Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. AT&T and Take-Two spokespeople declined to comment, and spokespeople at EA and Activision have not commented.
18 Comments
Honestly I'd rather see them go to a third party... there's too many IPs linked to them that I'd rather not see locked to a single console ecosystem
Especially after Microsoft fucked up Rare so bad.
Problem is, all 3 3rd party publishers who have expressed interest so far are problematic. EA and Activision both have long histories of mismanaging and closing studios (plus lots of greed), while Take-Two has become the king of microtransaction greed, they are milking GTA Online microtransactions for all it's worth, and NBA 2K is pretty much just a gambling simulator these days. If an actual good 3rd party publisher like Ubisoft was interested, I'd be happy with that, but I'd much rather see MS get them than EA, Acti, or Take-Two.
I agree Take-Two is greedy, but they make some of the best single player experiences ever, Rdr2 Gta v etc and only the multiplayer is monetized (as far as i know) so i would rather they acquire the studios. They put a lot of effort into the single player experience!
Apparently only development studios will go on sale not the IPs which honestly sounds even better. Monolith and Rocksteady shouldn't be restricted to movie licenses and I would gladly see new original IPs from them. No new MK would be a shame but we have already 11 of them and it would be cool to see a true next-gen sequel to Killer Instinct from Netherrealm.
well MS releases their games on PC too.
Yeah but not everyone has a gaming PC lol
How can they be in so much debt?
Good question. I never knew that AT&T were this debt-ridden :|
Most likely due to their acquisition of warnermedia
Like $100b of it came from acquiring Warner Media. Not sure where the rest is from. They are currently the marketshare leader out of the 4 big US cell carriers I believe. Their ISP business is doing well.
They've also been spending a billion here, a few billion there, every few years acquiring smaller cellular companies. It's also kind of like housing mortgage market where mass debt leads to inflating asset prices, which leads to higher debt to acquire those assets. Governments have used dirt cheap interests floating around 0% (for connected banks and large corporations) on the theory it promotes growth, except when there already is an excess of investment capital and not enough strong return prospects for it all, that doesn't really work. But anyways, AT&T is rated A- so taking out debt and "investing" it (i.e. shuffling asset from one owner to another, not creating new business, generally towards larger conglomerates yielding less competition) is pretty much what is expected from that financial situation.
Anyways, everybody approaches this assuming either MS or Sony would take it all exclusive to the extent they can (contracts could speciify otherwise in some cases, and involve other parties besides AT&T). In MS' case that requires paying for losing 2/3 of full power console market, because as existing 3rd party properties being bid on by 3rd party publishers that is the basis for valuing the property. I honestly see the trend for BOTH MS and Sony to be away from console exclusivity, not that they must drop console exclusivity 100% everywhere, but just being open to some properties being more open... certainly on PC (already 100% for MS, but I see Sony going there too) but even multi-console. The consoles positions isn't really that competitive or variable overall so that isn't a worry, so why spend to try to play that game? MS' game store for PC kind of turned out miserable, but I see Sony also being interested in that space on PC, although partnering with existing distributor and/or content partners would be way to go and reduce risk / quickly achieve market "weight" (size).
Do it, Batman on one console and Spiderman on the other just makes sense. I just wanna see a console war though like the good old days.
Please no. they'll acquire it, spend millions and years on the next Batman or Middle-Earth games...then just cancel them for whatever reason and we'll never see releases. Or they'll make them work on gimmicky kinect games despite Kinect not being a thing. Or will turn it into some weird side game instead of a sequel or... Just no. I don't trust microsoft to not completely drop the ball.
I feel like you're letting your past hate of Microsoft cloud your vision a bit here. Kinect has been dead for a long time now, it's not coming back. Kinect was Don Mattrick's baby, Phil has always been all about the core gamers. You say you are worried about cancellations, but most of the projects MS has cancelled were 2nd party, MS cancels barely any 1st party projects, only ones we know of that have been cancelled all gen were Fable Legends, Shangheist, and Project Knoxville, and Sony cancelled just as many this past gen, such as Sony Santa Monica's new AAA IP being cancelled in favor of God of War 4, and San Diego Studio's Gnomageddon being cancelled.
- +14
Wow! Are you still living in the past? Pretty sure kinect is dead.
- +10
That's the joke....Jesus, how dense are some people? Yes I know Kinect is dead, that's why I literally said 'even though Kinect isn't a thing anymore' in the post. the joke being that they cared so goddamn much about it that they kept putting developers on kinect games despite nobody asking for that...
Holy hell why do I even bother? Microsoft sucks and they haven't been good at anything snce 2009.
