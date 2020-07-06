Microsoft Interested in Acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, According to Report - News

Microsoft has shown interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, according to a report on The Information, who cited people familiar with the matter. Other interested video game companies includes Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard.

Warner Bros. parent company AT&T has not decided if it wants to sell the Warner Bros. gaming division. However, it is looking into it as a way to day down the $154 billion in debt.

This is the second time we have heard about AT&T looking to sell off its gaming division Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, however, it is the first time Microsoft has been mentioned.

Many of the games developed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are tied to intellectual properties owned by Warner Bros. A deal might involve a commercial licensing agreement, so the gaming division can keep using the Warner Bros.-owned IP. It would mean AT&T can earn revenue from those IP.

AT&T in 2018 acquired Time Warner for $109 billion, which included Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. AT&T and Take-Two spokespeople declined to comment, and spokespeople at EA and Activision have not commented.

