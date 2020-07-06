Square Enix Trademarks Live A Live in Australia - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix has filed a trademark in Australia for Live A Live. The game is an RPG released in September 1994 in Japan for the Super Famicom (SNES).

The game was never officially released outside of Japan and this is the first bit of information about a possible release of the nearly 26 year old game outside of Japan.

Live A Live was re-released for the Nintendo Wii U on the Virtual Console in June 2015 and for the Nintendo 3DS in November 2016.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles