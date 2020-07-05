Check Out the First Look at Windbound Gameplay in 21 Minute Video - News

/ 330 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 5 Lives Studios a first look at Windbound gameplay that is 21 minutes long and features commentary from 5 Lives Studios co-founder and lead animator Mitch Clifford.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Forbidden Islands are calling, unlock their secrets. Separated from her fellow warriors, Kara finds herself alone and without resources on a mysterious and picturesque island paradise. With no boat, food or tools, just the will and skills to survive, Kara will uncover this beautiful island’s rich resources and deeper mysteries. Scattered ruins reveal secrets of the past and glimpses of the future Unravel the mystery behind them all and you may find more than just your way home.

In Windbound, a young warrior named Kara finds herself shipwrecked in unknown waters. Kara must learn to adapt and survive while experiencing the ever-unfolding mysteries of the Forbidden Islands. Equipped with only the will to survive, Kara must explore the beautiful yet savage landscape by foraging for resources. Hunting, crafting and exploration are critical to Kara’s survival as she sails the Forbidden Islands looking for the way home.

Taking the survival genre in a new direction, Windbound features nomadic hunting and exploration combined with custom boat building and an immersive sailing experience. Windbound provides endless rogue-like replayability options thanks to the procedural world, dynamic wildlife, and modular boat crafting.

Key Features:

Uncover the Secrets Within – Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.

– Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations. Explore As Far As The Eye Can See – Head towards the horizon, advancing across the islands, each with their own diverse wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face.

– Head towards the horizon, advancing across the islands, each with their own diverse wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face. Live Off The Land – Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce.

– Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce. Build Your Perfect Seacraft – Your boat is your key companion on this journey, carefully craft your own custom sailing vessel to take on the treacherous waters, traversing from one island to the next. Design your boat to battle tempestuous winds, monstrous waves, and deadly sea creatures.

Windbound will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia on August 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles