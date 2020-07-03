Microsoft Flight Simulator Closed Beta Coming in Late July - News

Developer Asobo Studio announced the closed beta for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released in late July. But first, Alpha 5 will release on July 9.

Once Alpha 5 is released, the team will start work on preparing the Closed Beta for launch. The developer is looking to announce a date for the Closed Beta on July 9.

Here is an overview of the game:

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is specifically designed to celebrate flight simulation fans through a focus on the authenticity of flying and visually stunning environments. By revamping our tech, working in close collaboration with the community and pursuing the best partnerships across the industry, we intend to deliver the best-in-class flight simulation experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently in development for PC and Xbox.

