EVO Online 2020 Cancelled Due to Sexual Abuse Allegations Against CEO - News

EVO Online 2020 has been cancelled due to the sexual abuse allegations against CEO Joey Cuellar. He has been removed from the company altogether and has been replaced with new CEO Tony Cannon.

Before the cancellation many companies had withdrawn their participation. This includes Capcom, Bandai Namco, NetherRealm Studios, and Mane6.

EVO Online 2020 was set to begin this weekend, July 4, and run every weekend until the end of the month.

"I'm sorry," said Cuellar via his Twitter account. "I never meant to hurt anyone. I was young and reckless and did things I'm not proud of. I have been growing and maturing over the past 20 years, but that doesn't excuse anything. All I have been trying to do is become a better person. Once again, I'm truly sorry."

Read the full statement from EVO below:

Over the past 24 hours, in response to serious allegations recently made public on Twitter, we have made the first in a series of important decisions regarding the future of our company. Effective immediately, Joey Cuellar will no longer be involved with EVO in any capacity. We are currently working towards his complete separation from the company and have relieved him of all his responsibilities.

Going forward, Tony Cannon will act as CEO; in this position, he will take a leadership role in prioritizing greater accountability across EVO, both internally and at our events.

Progress doesn’t happen overnight, or without the bravery of those who speak up against misconduct and injustice. We are shocked and saddened by these events, but we are listening and committed to making every change that will be necessary in making EVO a better model for the stronger, safe culture we all seek. As a result, we will be cancelling EVO Online and will work to issue refunds for all players who chose to purchase a badge. We will donate the equivalent of the proceeds as promised to Project HOPE.

