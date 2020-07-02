Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.3.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released update 1.3.0 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The update adds swimming, diving, new encounters, new outfits, and more.

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons free Summer Update – Wave 1 is available now! Download the update and dive in today! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/AhSbn0fmvc — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) July 3, 2020

Read the patch notes below:

The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.3.0” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.

General Updates Players can now wear a wet suit and go diving in the ocean. Players can now catch sea creatures while diving, which they can then donate to the museum. Players can now encounter new visiting characters somewhere on the island. Nook Miles can now be traded for new items. New seasonal items have been added to the Nook Shopping catalog, available for limited time only.

Fixed the following issues: The names of several fish have been fixed in Korean and Simplified Chinese. Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.



Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

