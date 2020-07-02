Fallout TV Series From Westworld Creators Announced by Amazon Studios - News

The popular video game franchise, Fallout, will be getting a television series released on Amazon Prime, according to Deadline.

Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to the games for Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to develop the TV series. The duo's Kilter Films will be producing the series and working alongside Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

A teaser for the series was posted on the Amazon Studios Twitter account:

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," said Kilter Films’ Joy and Nolan. "Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

"Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life," said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. "We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television."

"Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen," said Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. "But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."

