Microsoft Registers Trademark for Fable - News

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has applied for a trademark registration for Fable with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The first Fable game was released on the original Xbox in September 2004, while Fable 2 and Fable 3 were released on the Xbox 360 in October 2008 and October 2010, respectively. The first two entries in the series shipped three million or more units worldwide.

Original Fable developer, Lionhead Studios, was acquired by Microsoft in April 2006, however, due to issues with developing Fable Legends they were shut down in March 2016.

It has been long rumored that Forza Horizon developer, Playground Games, has been developing a new entry in the Fable franchise. Microsoft will be holding an Xbox Series X event later this month. It is very possible the rumored new Fable will be announced during the event.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

