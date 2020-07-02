Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Vol. 3 Launches for Switch on July 22 - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Prototype announced Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Vol. 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on July 22. It will support English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese languages.

Here is an overview of the game:

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger is a visual novel. More specifically, it is a kinetic novel, without any branching routes. Returning character artist Akio Watanabe and writer Ryuta Fujisaki bring you the latest installment in the acclaimed Grisaia series, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger.

Story

While Rena and Maki recover from their injuries, the other SORD members jet off overseas for a school trip. Within moments of their arrival, though, the Mihama gang are pulled into a manhunt for a SORD deserter, assisted by students Sylvia and Velvet of St. Aile’s International School. Tohka’s the star of the show this time round, but she’s wrestling with her own issues ? old memories of her parents, and a promise to a friend that she wasn’t able to keep…

“You’re right. There’s a reason we need to get back… even if it means crawling home on our hands and knees.”

“Let’s meet up again someday… if we’re still alive.”

And introducing Sengoku Ayame – Sengoku Ichiru’s brother, and a handler at St. Aile’s:

“If takin’ her in alive’s too much of a challenge, just get rid of her—I don’t give a damn. I wanna see this mess cleaned up.”

What answers will Tohka find? She has the truth in her sight.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles