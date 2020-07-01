Puzzle Adventure Game Creaks Launches Later This Month - News

Machinarium and Samorost developer Amanita Design announced the puzzle adventure game, Creaks, will launch later this month for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking—and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room. Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters.

From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings and uncover the great secret.

Creaks is best enjoyed with a controller and a good pair of headphones.

