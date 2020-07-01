REZ PLZ is a Puzzle Platformer, Launches July 15 - News

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Long Neck Games announced the pixel art puzzle platformer, REZ PLZ, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC via Steam on July 15 for $14.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

REZ PLZ is a pixel art puzzle platformer where one-to-two players control two wizard brothers, Arcan and Zeph, who possess the power of resurrection. While traversing through platforming challenges and solving puzzles, players will encounter dangerous monsters and traps that require them to KILL one of the wizard brothers to advance. But thanks to a magical scroll, the brothers are able to resurrect each other from a multitude of one-hit deaths, ranging from being sliced in half, eaten by creatures, burned alive and more. As players progress, they will unlock new spells that grant them abilities to conquer the increasingly difficult challenges ahead.

Key Features:

Co-op Play – Band together with your “brother” to take on REZ PLZ’s challenges, and remember that teamwork is key.

– Band together with your “brother” to take on REZ PLZ’s challenges, and remember that teamwork is key. Dastardly Puzzle-Solving – Use magical abilities to solve difficult puzzles, but sometimes death is the only solution.

– Use magical abilities to solve difficult puzzles, but sometimes death is the only solution. Death Around Every Corner – Death is everywhere in REZ PLZ, and can come from being eaten by monsters, sliced in half by guards, smashed by boulders and more.

– Death is everywhere in REZ PLZ, and can come from being eaten by monsters, sliced in half by guards, smashed by boulders and more. Five Unique Biomes in a Pixel Art World – Conquer beautifully rendered pixel art biomes, each with its own unique challenges and monsters.

– Conquer beautifully rendered pixel art biomes, each with its own unique challenges and monsters. Unlockables – Explore and find a bevy of unlockable cosmetic items and unlockable gauntlet levels to customize your gameplay.

– Explore and find a bevy of unlockable cosmetic items and unlockable gauntlet levels to customize your gameplay. Bonus Modes – Challenge yourself further with bonus modes such as player-versus-player foot race.

