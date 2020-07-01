Street Power Soccer Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Maximum Games and developer SFL Interactive announced Street Power Soccer (also known as Street Power Football) will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Steam on August 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

Own the street and unleash your style in Street Power Soccer. All you need is a ball as you master insane tricks, learn skills, and share the flare of street soccer legends as you play around the world through six unique game modes.

Street Power Soccer features a premier roster of global freestyle, panna and street soccer ambassadors including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, JaviFreestyle, Raquel Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, Yoanna Dallier, and many more! Experience signature freestyle moves from each ambassador and stages from around the world.

Street Power Soccer combines creative style with high-energy action for an over-the-top soccer and arcade video game experience. Play through six distinct game modes with tons of customizable options to style your team to your liking, pumped up music, and more!

Key Features:

Become Street King – Create your own character and become the protege of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves.

– Create your own character and become the protege of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves. Play with Friends – Grab your friends and compete head-to-head locally or online. If you’re more of a team player, grab a friend and compete against the AI in Street Power Matches with up to three playable characters on each team! Challenge yourself in front of an audience as you play solo in Trick Shot and Become King modes!

– Grab your friends and compete head-to-head locally or online. If you’re more of a team player, grab a friend and compete against the AI in Street Power Matches with up to three playable characters on each team! Challenge yourself in front of an audience as you play solo in Trick Shot and Become King modes! Game Modes – Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, two-versus-two or three-versus-three Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become the Street King story mode.

– Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, two-versus-two or three-versus-three Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become the Street King story mode. Signature Tricks and Superpowers – Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition.

– Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition. Style Points – Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more!

– Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more! Authentic Streetstyle Culture – Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more!

– Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more! Build the Hype – Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.

