Nintendo Wants to Extend the Switch's Life Cycle As Much As Possible - News

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 and is now nearly three and a half years old. However, Nintendo has no plans to replace the hybrid video game console anytime soon.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking recently during a Q&A session with investors said that with their focus all on one platform now, instead of split between a console and a handheld, they can pour all of their resources into it and extend its life cycle.

"Our current console, the Nintendo Switch, is living its fourth year now, but its popularity is still increasing," Furukawa said. "We believe there are two factors behind this. First there’s how we have two hardware with different characteristics, the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

"The other reason is the fact we only have the Nintendo Switch as a platform, so we can focus all of our firm’s development resources to make software for it. We want to make the most out of these factors and extend the Nintendo Switch’s life cycle as much as we can."

Ko Shiota, a senior executive officer at Nintendo, added, "Our consoles are based on how to make fun software for our customers rather than high specs. Nintendo Switch can be played on both TV or on the console’s screen itself, so compared to other consoles, customers get more occasions to play.

"New ways for game machines to interact with the customers’ daily lives have been discovered thanks to the Nintendo Switch. We see that all the time on social media, with customers sharing videos of their families and children all playing together. It made us realize once again the value of our game consoles. We will keep all of this in mind while thinking about how to develop our consoles in the future."

Thanks Famitsu and DualShockers for the translation.

