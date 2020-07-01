NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete is Damian Lillard for Current Gen Platforms - News

2K Games has announced the Cover Athlete for the current generation version of NBA 2K21 will be Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. He has been a five time All-Star in his eight year career.

The current generation version of the game likely includes the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is not known if the PC or Google Stadia versions will include Lillard or not. It is not known who will appear on the next generation version of the game.

"This is a special moment for me in my NBA career," Lillard said in a statement. "I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year."

Pre-orders for NBA 2K21 will go live on July 2, which is likely when we will find out when the game will launch.

Being on the cover of @nba2k is a dream come true. I've been playing 2K since the Dreamcast days! Hyped to be the #NBA2K21 Current Gen Cover Athlete. #YKWTII #DameTime ⌚ 🎮 pic.twitter.com/d1bPKTm0je — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 30, 2020

