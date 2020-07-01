Bandai Namco Digital Event Set for July 22 - News

Bandai Namco announced a digital event called Play Anime Live that will feature news, trailers and more from their upcoming lineup of console, PC and mobile games. The event will be held on July 22 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

Play Anime Live will also feature Q&As with developers, live giveaways and more.

