Nintendo President Apologizes For Joy-Con Drift Issues - News

/ 464 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an investor briefing was asked about the ongoing issue with the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controllers where owners are experiencing problems with the analogue sticks on their Joy-Cons.

The problem with the controllers have been called Joy-Con drift. Nintendo is currently in a class-action lawsuit in the US from Switch owners who are experiencing the Joy-Con drift.

Furukawa apologized for any issues that consumers have been having with their Switch Joy-Cons.

"Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers," said Furukawa (as translated by Kotaku).

"We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would it like to refrain from responding about any specific actions."

Nintendo released a statement back in 2019: "At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them. We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com so we can help."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles