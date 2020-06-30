Head of Xbox Live Dan McCulloch Leaves Microsoft - News

Head of Xbox Live Dan McCulloch announced on his Twitter page he is leaving Microsoft. He ran Xbox Live for nearly three years.

"After 15 years at Xbox, I announced today that I would be leaving," said McCulloch . "I made so many friends, learned so much and truly had a blast!

"I'm extremely excited about the next opportunity in my career and I will will be announcing that very soon, you all will be pumped! Thank you."

Before he was the head of Xbox Live, he was the head of mixed reality of the Xbox division and oversaw HoloLens first-party software development. He was also portfolio manager for the first-party Kinect titles.

