Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Congratulates Naughty Dog on The Last of Us Part II Success - News

/ 415 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Naughty Dog released the action adventure game, The Last of Us Part II, exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on June 19. The game set a record for the "fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive ever," with sales of more than four million units in just three days.

Vice President of Naughty Dog and Director of The Last of Us Part II Neil Druckmann took to Twitter to thank fans for their support. "Big thank you to our fans! We couldn’t do what we do without your incredible support," said Druckmann.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer responded to the tweet congratulating Naughty Dog on the success of the game. "Congrats to you and the team on the success with a really great game," said Spencer.

Druckmann responded to Spencer by thanking him and mentioning he is excited what Xbox Game Studios has in the works. "Thanks, Phil! Looking forward to what y’all have coming."

Big thank you to our fans! We couldn’t do what we do without your incredible support. ❤️ https://t.co/KzFt1Gmq5X pic.twitter.com/9AbUSxfLTA — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 26, 2020

Thanks, Phil! Looking forward to what y’all have coming. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 26, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles