Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online Starts September 23 - News

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association announced Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online will run from September 23 to 27 on the official Tokyo Game Show website. The digital event is a replacement for the cancelled Tokyo Game Show 2020.

The digital event will feature "various companies and organizations in the gaming industry, from major publishers to indie game developers, will unveil the latest updates including the release of new titles and services via the Official TGS channel, and streaming programs, videos and websites created by TGS2020 ONLINE Exhibits."

Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online will also live stream eSports tournaments and will " provide new information about game-related goods. The online round-table discussions covering the latest topics in games will also be hosted by the organizer. All of these online contents can be viewed for free of charge."

